Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

A grand residential project in the Oba area ( Alanya ) which includes the best design and infrastructure for a quality and comfortable life. The uniqueness of the Project is that it is located in a quiet, calm area of Oba, 2.7 km from beautiful sandy beaches, surrounded by nature.

Both are a prestigious area of the city, with low European development, located closest to the center of Alanya. He is also famous for the number of private schools and colleges. The area is growing and developing rapidly, amid this, real estate prices are growing rapidly.

And now about the residential project. The complex consists of three seven-story blocks of unusual shape and design. Between the blocks there is a large swimming pool with a water park. The rich infrastructure of the complex will make relaxation or accommodation as comfortable as possible. For the convenience of residents of this project there will be a shuttle service to the beach and back. A distinctive feature of the residential complex is the beautiful nature around, the majestic mountains and the Obachai River.

This project presents:

-Apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 52.5 m2 to 59.5 m2

-Apartments 2 + 1 with personal pools from 146 m2 to 321 m2

-Apartments 2 + 1 duplexes 113 m2 to 114 m2

-Apartments 3 + 1 duplexes 170 m2 to 176 m2

-Apartments 4 + 1 duplexes 161 m2

Completion is planned in July 2023.