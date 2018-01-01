  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 185,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50.5 to 135 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 185,000
A grand residential project in the Oba area ( Alanya ) which includes the best design and infrastructure for a quality and comfortable life. The uniqueness of the Project is that it is located in a quiet, calm area of Oba, 2.7 km from beautiful sandy beaches, surrounded by nature.
Both are a prestigious area of the city, with low European development, located closest to the center of Alanya. He is also famous for the number of private schools and colleges. The area is growing and developing rapidly, amid this, real estate prices are growing rapidly.
And now about the residential project. The complex consists of three seven-story blocks of unusual shape and design. Between the blocks there is a large swimming pool with a water park. The rich infrastructure of the complex will make relaxation or accommodation as comfortable as possible. For the convenience of residents of this project there will be a shuttle service to the beach and back. A distinctive feature of the residential complex is the beautiful nature around, the majestic mountains and the Obachai River.
This project presents:
-Apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 52.5 m2 to 59.5 m2
-Apartments 2 + 1 with personal pools from 146 m2 to 321 m2
-Apartments 2 + 1 duplexes 113 m2 to 114 m2
-Apartments 3 + 1 duplexes 170 m2 to 176 m2
-Apartments 4 + 1 duplexes 161 m2
Completion is planned in July 2023.
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-A beautiful one bedroom apartment just 200 meters from the sandy Mahmutlar beach, walking distance to all amenities, full facilities such as swimming pool, Finnish sauna and fitness... with all these features this property is perfect those who are seeking one bedroom apartment close to the beach.  Apartment close to the Mahmutlar Beach in AlanyaThe apartment located in the Mahmutlar district of Alanya and close to the sandy beach. the property is close to many restaurants, super markets, shops and pharmacy. you can also walk in walking path among the mediternean garden. The Alanya apartments are 65 square meters and consist a living room with open plan kitchen, a bathroom and bedroom. This one bedroom apartment many features for relax and enjoy your holiday such as fitness center, swimming pool, sauna, landscaped garden, 24/security, security cameras
Residential complex Prestizhnyy proekt v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new investment project is located in the prestigious Oba area and will be built on a land plot of 2650m2. The complex consists of 2 blocks of 22 apartments, a total of 44 apartments of various layouts. For sale are offered such apartment options as: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 3 + 1. All apartments are decorated in a modern style and are equipped with high quality materials. All windows will have a beautiful view of the mountains and the sea. Oba District is the closest area to the center of Alanya. Here are a new hospital, large shopping centers of the city: Kochtash, Metro and Alanium, landscaped parks and a promenade. For buyers, interest-free installment payments are provided until completion of construction.
Start of construction of the project April 2022, commissioning June 2023.
 

