  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya

Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 124,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 166 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry raznyh razmerov v Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse v Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a respectable area Oba
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Alanya, Turkey
Residential quarter Apartment for sale in Oba centrum
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 124,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Buyukcekmece sea apartments project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ A residential compound in a privileged location on the road between both E5 and E80 lines. The project area is close to the most important investment projects in Turkey, such as the Istanbul Canal. 360-degree panoramic view of the Marmara Sea for all apartments. Title deed is ready for delivery and suitable for getting Turkish citizenship.
Residence Roskoshnyy kompleks v Mersine
Toroslar, Turkey
from € 64,000
53–75 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

Complex in Mersin district Arpachbakhshin
Cleaning
1 + 1, 75 gross 
2 + 1, 120 net 
Start of construction 12/30/2022
End of construction 12/30/2024 
15-storey house - 3 blocks 
To the sea 480 meters 
Infrastructure
Outdoor pool
Open parking
Hamam
Sauna
Fitness
Barbecue Zone
Conversation
Playground
Basketball Zone
Generator
Security 7/24

 
Residential quarter Cheap one bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment in complex Mirada Residence in Mahmutlar.Mirada Residence is located 500 meters from the sea, 7 km from the center of Alanya and 40 km from Gazipasa Airport, within walking distance from any infrastructure of the city, next to the house banana plantations. On the territory for residents there is an outdoor pool, outdoor parking, fenced guarded territory.The apartment has an area of ​​60 m2, with a fine finish, built-in kitchen cabinets, granite worktops and kitchen appliances. Blinds are installed on the windows outside and an intercom in the apartment. Finished bathroom. Infrastructure:open poolhamamsaunaplaygroundfenced areasecurity 7/24parking
Realting.com
Go