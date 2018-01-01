  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 140,000
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 53 to 222 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1400 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Investicionnoe predlozhenie v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 62 to 150 m2.The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The new complex is located in one of the best locations of the prestigious and actively developing Kargıjak district, just 280 meters from one of the best beaches of Alanya beach Perle, within walking distance of shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants. Only 700 m to the Mahmutlar area.

The total area of the land is 2738 m2., The project will consist of 2 five-story blocks with full infrastructure. Apartments 1 + 1 from 56 to 61 m2. and duplexes 3 + 1 from 114 m2. up to 143 m2.

The design adheres to the concept: laconic solutions of building facades, calm tones in decoration, panoramic windows and glass balconies that give additional ease of construction.

The advantage of the project is the combination of functionality, quality materials and aesthetics in detail.
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious apartments with landscaped terraces.

The residence features terraces and jacuzzis, a panoramic sea view, a supermarket, cafes amd restaurants, an outdoor swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, walking paths, kids' playgrounds.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the center of Kartal, on E-5 highway, near marinas and the airport.

  • Pendic Marina - 3 km
  • Coast - 1.8 km
  • Metro station - 600 meters
  • Airport - 8 km
