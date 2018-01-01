Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar

Kargicak, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

The new complex is located in one of the best locations of the prestigious and actively developing Kargıjak district, just 280 meters from one of the best beaches of Alanya beach Perle, within walking distance of shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants. Only 700 m to the Mahmutlar area.

The total area of the land is 2738 m2., The project will consist of 2 five-story blocks with full infrastructure. Apartments 1 + 1 from 56 to 61 m2. and duplexes 3 + 1 from 114 m2. up to 143 m2.

The design adheres to the concept: laconic solutions of building facades, calm tones in decoration, panoramic windows and glass balconies that give additional ease of construction.

The advantage of the project is the combination of functionality, quality materials and aesthetics in detail.