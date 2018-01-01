Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Oba

Tuerkler, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

New project in the Turkler area of. Alanya, located on a hill from where a magnificent view of the sea opens, the distance to the sea is only 200 meters. The area is notable for its vibrant infrastructure, new shopping centers, restaurants and its untouched natural beauty.

The complex consists of 6 three-story blocks and 99 apartments designed so that everyone likes them, satisfying the wishes and needs of everyone. The total area of the hill is 10069 m2. Some of the apartments have their own garden and pool. Types of apartments in this project 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 « duplexes » with a garden and a private pool, 2 + 1 duplex with a garden and a private pool.

Residents will also have the right to use a private beach, which can be reached through the underpass. The beaches of this region are famous as the best on the coast of Alanya.