  Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Oba

Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 135,000
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Oba
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 50 to 160 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 135,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroyki - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 120 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Residential complex Luxurious apartment with sea view
Tuerkler, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

New project in the Turkler area of. Alanya, located on a hill from where a magnificent view of the sea opens, the distance to the sea is only 200 meters. The area is notable for its vibrant infrastructure, new shopping centers, restaurants and its untouched natural beauty.

The complex consists of 6 three-story blocks and 99 apartments designed so that everyone likes them, satisfying the wishes and needs of everyone. The total area of the hill is 10069 m2. Some of the apartments have their own garden and pool. Types of apartments in this project 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 « duplexes » with a garden and a private pool, 2 + 1 duplex with a garden and a private pool.

Residents will also have the right to use a private beach, which can be reached through the underpass. The beaches of this region are famous as the best on the coast of Alanya.
Residential complex Apartamenty s idealnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 99 to 206 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
