Residential complex Penthausy na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v Avsallare

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 169,000
Residential complex Penthausy na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v Avsallare
About the complex

New duplexes 2 + 1 in Alanya – Avsallar district are presented to your attention. The area of the apartment is from 88 to 105 m2. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
