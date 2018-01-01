  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 145,000
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Area from 55 to 120 square meters. Distance to the sea 2200 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Construction of a new complex in the center of the popular Alanya Mahmutlar district. It will be located in a busy location between Barbarossa and Ataturk Streets, 400 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The total area of the land is 1.127 m2, one nine-story block consisting of apartments: 1 + 1 - 30 apartments, 2 + 1 - 8 apartments and duplexes 3 + 1 - 6 apartments, only 44 apartments.

Steamingly available are shops, trendy cafes and restaurants, a fitness club, pharmacies. The design adheres to the concept: laconic solutions of building facades, calm tones in decoration, panoramic windows and glass balconies give additional ease of construction. The advantage of the project is the combination of functionality, quality materials and aesthetics in detail.

Infrastructure: Lobby, Outdoor Pool, Children's outdoor pool, Indoor heated pool, Sun lounges, Sauna, Steam room, Fitness, Pilates and yoga room.
New boutique project in Gazipasha with a convenient location. To the main street leading to Selinus beach, only 100 m. The distance to the sea is 1.5 km. There are many shops, cafes, restaurants within walking distance. In 2023, the municipality arranged a walking area with fruit and tropical trees, it is located next to the complex. Selinus beach in Gazipas is characterized by a wide coastline, a gentle access to the sea and a sandy shore. Most Mediterranean resorts along the beach are the main D-400 highway, and in Gazipasha it is 3 km away from the sea. The beach is equipped, comfortable for relaxing with children, without noise from cars and traffic. Gazipasha also has a unique beach with stone pools, a picturesque bay in the rocks. The following social areas for residents are provided on the territory of the residential complex: outdoor pool, Turkish bath, sauna, games room, fitness center, satellite system, video surveillance cameras 24/7, emergency power generator. The complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1 with an area of 45 to 58 m2, two-level 2 + 1 with an area of 109 to 115 m2.Start of construction in June 2023, completion of — in December 2024. With an initial contribution of 35%, interest-free installments from the developer are possible until completion of construction.
Get the privilege of being close to everywhere in the city.

It’s a particular project holding the signature of a renowned and pioneer company with twenty-eight-year experience in hotel management. The project has a high land value, as it’s situated in Şişli, a fast-growing district andthe center of trade and business in the city.

Şişli Residence is a high-standard project with multifunctional aspects as itcontains 599high-quality residential units, 18 shopping stores, 60 offices, and a 5-star hotel.The project is made of 3 different blocks with 39 floors in total. It is built on a land of 18,000 m² with a total construction area of 170,000 m².

It offers different options of residential units varying from 1+1 to 4.5+1 with a size range between 36-214m².

