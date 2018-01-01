  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartamenty s panoramnymi vidami na gory v rayone Oba

Residential complex Apartamenty s panoramnymi vidami na gory v rayone Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 179,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartamenty s panoramnymi vidami na gory v rayone Oba
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 52 to 174 square meters. Distance to the sea 3300 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse rayona Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse s unikalnym raspolozheniem v Kartale
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy premium-kompleks na 1 beregovoy linii v populyarnom rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential quarter Newly Built One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty s panoramnymi vidami na gory v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 179,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 174 square meters. The distance to the sea is 770 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Novyy kompleks kamform klassa v Oba
Ciplakli, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Ma ready to offer comfortable, spacious apartments in a residential
a house in the Oba area. 
The convenient location of the Oba district, a wide range of infrastructure, all this is the beneficial benefits of the project.
This cozy area has its own beach line, one of the cleanest places on the coast! 
Real estate in such a place is ideal for both life and investment.

The project provides for 16 apartments: 7 square meters. – with a layout of 1 + 1 ( 52 sq.m ) – 1 + 98sq.m ( 4 ) 1
duplex ( 150sq.m ) 5 + 1 duplex ( 195sq.m )

Advantages of the complex:
Proximity to Gazipasha Airport, 35 km
Distance to the sea – 4 km
Privacy from the bustle of the city
Modern design and finishing
sauna and fitness
Open Recreation Area
Playground

The actual architectural design of the buildings is combined with the beautiful landscape design of the territory.

The price of each apartment includes high-quality clean decoration: built-in kitchen with granite countertops, plumbing, interior doors and all communications
 
Residential complex Type A_37
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

European side - Nisantasi

This project is built on an area of 60,000 M2, which includes 6 blocks and 160 luxury apartments. This project is ready for delivery in 2023.

This is very luxury project which is located in the most central and luxurious part of Istanbul.

The list price for 2 bedrooms units starts from 3,329,000 $.

Realting.com
Go