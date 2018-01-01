Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba

Karakocali, Turkey

Oba is the most elegant district in Alanya with quality low-rise houses, wide streets, beaches, and cafes. The area has long been loved by the Europeans. These apartments are located in the center of Oba, Alanya and just 250 meters from the beach, and restaurants are just 50 meters from this apartment in Alanya. The largest shopping centers are within walking distance. Bright one bedroom apartment near the sea in ObaThe apartment itself with one bright bedroom, bathroom, living room with American kitchen with a balcony overlooking the street. One-bedroom apartment of 55 m2 in the Oba center recently built by one well-known developer in Alanya from high-quality materials. Light color painting making a bright atmosphere. Going down the stairs in the complex we find a gym, steam room, massage room and showers, a beautiful pool, tables and sun loungers located opposite the building, surrounded by green trees. For children, there is a playroom. For sale with a fine finish, built-in kitchen furniture, lamps in all rooms and a finished bathroom. This is a great opportunity to purchase an apartment in the center Oba at an affordable price. The infrastructure of One bedroom apartment in Oba, Alanyaopen poolsaunasteam roommassage roomgymgame roomIdeal apartment for holiday home in Alanya and possible to have high rent income