Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na 2 beregovoy linii v Mahmutlare

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 187,000
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na 2 beregovoy linii v Mahmutlare
About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 57 to 216 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a cafe.

Completion - September, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a green area, close to the Bosphorus and highways.
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Sisli, Turkey

Fraser's Hospitality now at the heart of the Metropol!!!

Anthill Bomonti Residence is located in the most central district of Istanbul, Bomonti with top quality of finishing and facility management. With Fraser Place quality and previlage, you can enjoy the life in downtown with magnificent view and get top comfort.

Reason to Buy:

  • Fraser Place brand value
  • Specious rooms and apartments with Bosphorus view.
  • Best price and high prestige in downtown.
  • Easy access to all landmarks.

Distance Chart:

  • Sisli: 3 Min
  • Nisantasi: 5 Min
  • Besiktas: 5 Min
  • Taksim Square: 7 Min
  • Levent: 10 Min
  • Karakoy: 10 Min
  • Hagia Sophia: 15 Min
  • Bebek: 20 Min
  • Maslak: 20 Min
  • Cevahir Mall: 5 Min
  • Trump Mall: 5 Min
  • Istiklal Street: 7 Min
  • Zorlu Center. 10 Min
  • Galataport: 10 Min
  • Vadistanbul: 15 Min
  • E-5 Highway: 3 Min
  • TEM Highway: 10 Min
  • Bosphorus Bridge: 15 Min
  • Istanbul Airport: 30 Min
Residential complex Proekt v samoy centralnoy tochke rayona Eyyupsultan Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 114.58 to 300.88 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
