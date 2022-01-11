  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Sovremennye apartameny v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Oba

Residential complex Sovremennye apartameny v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 162,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Sovremennye apartameny v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Oba
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Chic apartments for sale in a Desirable area in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks ryadom s izvestnym plyazhem Inzhekum
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Sovremennye apartameny v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 162,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from € 145,000
Completion date: 2023

New innovative complex with luxury infrastructure located in the elite area of Alanya — Both. The residence is one four-story building with a closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. The complex also has a solar system that can produce its own electricity for the infrastructure of the complex. Both — are one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle. Also, this area has a unique and beautiful view of Alanya and stands out for its clean air, and it already has a lot of opportunities for a full-fledged urban life.

  • Start date — 11/01/2022
  • End date of construction — 12/30/2023

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 52 m2
  • Two-level three-room duplexes 2 + 1, with an area of 104 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors
  • Panoramic windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Warm floors in every room
  • Each apartment has panoramic windows with sea views.

The new innovative complex in Oba with luxury infrastructure will be equipped with complete infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor panoramic pool
  • Children's pool
  • Steam room
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
  • Basketball court
  • Game room
  • Lounge
  • Winter garden
  • Playground
  • BBQ area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open / closed parking
  • Solar power system
  • Double elevator
  • Generator
Residence Residence in the central district,Şişli
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 344,143
80 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023

* The project is located in Şişli, one of the central districts of Istanbul.
* The project is only 5 minutes away from Taksim Square and Nişantaşı Street.
* There are various shops, restaurants and more than 9 universities around the project.
* The project is 800m from Osman Bey metro.
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks taunhausov pod grazhdanstvo
Toslak, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

We present to your attention the elite complex of townhouses for Turkish citizenship. Konakly District.

 

PROJECT FEEDS:

  • Elite real estate with an appropriate level of service and the latest technology.
  • A special atmosphere of suburban life with the comfort of a managed complex and a new circle of communication.
  • A unique design project with pools close to the balconies. Directly from the apartment — to the pool!
  • Panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea.
  • High investment potential.
  • Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship for investments!
  • No analogues! A project with a non-standard concept for an unforgettable sea vacation.

 

LOCATION: Alanya District: Conakly. Resort district 8 km from the center of Alanya, there are hotels and luxurious residences, villa complexes. 110 km from Antalya Airport. Near the complex there is a recreation area in a coniferous forest with barbecue facilities and a panorama of the sea. 350 meters to the exit on the Antalya-Mersin highway, convenient transport interchange.

The complex is 300 meters from comfortable sandy beaches with breakwater.

 

CHARACTERISTICS: The project occupies a plot of 5000 m2. consists of 8 two-story blocks between which there are pools adjacent to the balconies of apartments on the ground floor. Only 36 apartments.

Start of construction: June 2022. Completion: May 2024.

 

VIDNEY CHARACTERISTICS: From all apartments views of the pool, complex territory, nature, surroundings, sea.

 

APARTMENTS: Two-level townhouses 2 + 1 with a spacious living room of 29 m2, total area of 91 m2. Ceilings 3.5 m high. 2 combined bathrooms

 

INFRASTRUCTURE: Large outdoor pools and indoor winter pool, fitness room, Turkish baths, steam room, sauna, relaxation area, restaurant ( cafe ), children's playground, lobby, well-groomed green area,  recreation areas and barbecue, car parking, electric generator, transfer to the beach.

 

PAYMENT SATES: During construction, you have a great opportunity to purchase apartments by the sea with interest-free installments, with a first contribution of 30%

 

The elite townhouse complex in the Konakly area — will give you a truly luxurious stay on the Mediterranean Sea!

 

 

About the area:

Konakly – a small resort in southern Turkey, on the Mediterranean Sea, located 12 km west of the city of Alanya. The population of – 30,000, most of which work in the field of tourism services, and also engaged in farming.

Conakly – is a charming resort town that provides an opportunity to retire from the bustle of the city and stress, and at the same time brings you closer to public life due to its proximity to important business, commercial, cultural, art and entertainment centers, the proximity of the beach and public transport stops. An excellent location allows you to enjoy the warm sea, excellent weather, unity with nature, and when you miss civilization, quickly find yourself in the center of Alanya. Also, pine forest and orange plantations not only saturate the air with pleasant aromas here, but also make it healing.

Realting.com
Go