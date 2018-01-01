  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 169,000

About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 213 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Karakocali, Turkey

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 169,000
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Turkey, Alanya, OBA
BEST HOME Developer, DOWN TOWN Residential Complex 4 Enclosures on 4 floors To the Sea: 350m

🏡 Apartments: 1 + 1 - from 57.2 ( m2 ) From 255.000 € 2 + 1 - Duplex - from 120.8 ( m2 ) From 480.0 €.
Start of construction: December 2022.
Commissioning: December 2024.

🌏 Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool 440m2 • Jacuzzi • Children's pool • Playground • Lobby-Cafe 110m2 • Indoor pool • VİP-SPA • Turkish bath • Sauna • Massage rooms • Recreation Area • Gym • Children's Gaming Room • Cafe 266m2 • Open Parking • Closed Parking • Wi-Fi Zone • Satellite TV • Territory Highlight • Generator Equipment  

Furnishing in Apartments: ✅ Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms. ✅ Built-in wardrobe in the hallway ✅ Full household appliances package ✅ Air conditioning in each room ✅ Floor heating in bathrooms + Plumbing 🔥 Suitable for Turkish citizenship 🔥
👉 Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
DRUG INTRODUCTION OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. QUARTERS FOR THE STAGE OF CONSTRUCTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF THE SAME. A VARGE BASIS OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY HOUSING ON THE MOST BENEFITS WITH HIGH RENT INCOME. CONDITIONED AT ALL STAGES OF THE MADE AND HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. Apartment in Alanya. Apartment in Antalya. Villa Antalya. Villa Alanya. Real Estate Turkey
Residential quarter Trio City Blue in Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
-Top-quality apartments, very nice location in Oba Alanya, Full social facility. What else do you need from a holiday home?  Trio City Blue is a well-known complex in Oba with a very good management system. The complex was built-in 2012. The Trio City Blue is in a prime location. Just 500 meters to the beach, 200 meters to the hospitals. when you step out you will find a grocery shop, restaurants, car rental, supermarket. The area is a very good residential area with its clean and flat streets. It's close to everything you need but also away from the city noise     - Prime Location in Alanya, Oba - Very well management - Everything you need for your comfort - Bargained Price   Indoor Poolunderground parkingSwimming poolChildren playgroundSaunaTurkish HamamTable TennisPergolaPower GeneratorFitnessBilliardWater slideSecurity cameras
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the most significant investment areas on the European side of the city of the two continents. It is within a vital location, surrounded by a number of the most significant educational, health, and commercial centers in Istanbul. The residential compound is in a central point adjacent to the main transport and communication lines. For a more prestigious and private lifestyle, the apartments are luxuriously designed and attention is paid to detail. Competitive prices, with a title deed ready for delivery complies with the conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
