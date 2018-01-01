Residential complex Novye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva - rayon Oba

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a residential complex with elegant architecture in traditional style and modern interior.

The project has 20 different 1-2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 64 m2 to 224 m2.

Each apartment has a living room and open plan kitchen with dining area, 1-2 bedrooms, and 1-2 bathrooms. Some apartments have balconies.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes: a security service with cameras 24/7, storage room for each apartment, a room for special meetings, presentations and movies, recreation areas, central heating and cooling system.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The historic part of the city has been in high demand for residential space in recent years. Nearby the complex you can find souvenir shops, tour sales services, spa centers, boutiques, designer stores, restaurants, cultural and art centers.
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bolshoy ozelenennoy territoriey v rayone Esenyurt
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66.19 to 363.07 m2. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Demirtas, Turkey
Luxurious apartment in Demirtas, Alanya, with rich social amenities. Demirtas district is located 20 km from the city. It is only 16 km from the new Gazipasa Airport. Given all the advantages of the area, it is safe to assume that in a few years this area will become one of the most popular resort regions and the most attractive area for real estate investment. The area in this area is characterized by privacy, tranquility and amazing panoramic views of the sea and mountains. This brand new apartment in Alanya is located in a one block complex with rich social amenities such as: open pool Children's swimming pool barbecue areas playground 24/7 security car parking generator landscaped garden recreation areas sauna Fitness Centre concierge and Wi-Fi.
