Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centralnoy chasti rayona Mahmutlar

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 299,000
About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 60 to 215 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

Residential complex with views of green landscaped areas: Istanbul municipality garden and Central Park.

The project consists of 3 blocks: A, B and C.

Block A is a guest house.

Block B includes offices.

Block C has 264 residential apartments and 234 offices.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Also, the complex has a sauna, Turkish bath, conference room, children's club, cinema, and security 24/7.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project area is surrounded by universities, hospitals and shopping centers.

  • Metrobus - 10 minutes walking distance
  • Metro station - 10 min walking distance
  • Bus stop - 3 min walking distance
  • Hospitals (Memorial, Medipol, Atakoy hospital) - 8 minutes
  • Universities (Aydin, Kultur, Arel) - 5 minutes
  • Shopping malls (Mall of Istanbul, Capacity mall) - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
  • Taksim Square - 20 minutes
  • Shore - 8 min.
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features children’s playgrounds, hiking trails, a hammam, a sauna, a mosque and sports grounds, around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a cafe, a garden, a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Wi-Fi
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Canal - 2 minutes
  • TEM motorway - 5 minutes
  • E5 highway - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
Residential complex SEA ISTANBUL
Marmara Region, Turkey

The biggest compound of the city has been raising along West Istanbul Marina. The Biggest compound of the city with 5.000 + different type of units from 1 + 1 to mention houses. A unique life concept with private marina, seabus pier, marina restaurants and entertainment hall, 1st class facilities, unique and priceless seaview and shopping mall. Actually its more than a project its a town with itself.

Distance Chart:

West Istanbul Marina: Direct Access

Marina Mall: Direct Access

Marina Beach: Direct Access

Ambarlı Seabus Pierre: Direct Access

Torium Mall: 5 Min

Marmara Park Mall: 5 Min

Pelican Mall: 15 Min

Akbatı Mall: 15 Min

Mall of Istanbul: 25 Min

Haramidere Connection Way: 5 Min

E-5 Highway: 10 Min

TEM Highway: 15 Min Avcılar: 15 Min

Büyükçekmece Lake: 20 Min

Büyükçekmece Beach: 20 Min

