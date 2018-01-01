Residential complex Apartamenty v masshtabnom proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy rayon - Oba

Marmara Region, Turkey

A completely new project rises in the middle of Shishli and Nishantashi, one of the first areas that come to mind when mentioning Istanbul. Located in the heart of the streets of Halaskargazi, Rumeli and Valikonga, LOTUS FLAWA; This is a comprehensive project consisting of residential buildings, offices, hotels and shopping centers. The contractor of the project, which will add a different color to Nishantashi, the most prestigious point of the city, was Bertuğbey İnşaat, and the architectural project was carried out by Tabanlıoğlu Architecture. LOTUS FLAWA covers an area of nine thousand square meters, and the total built-up area is 97 thousand square meters. LOTUS FLAWA, which includes the reconstruction of old works in the area where it was founded, was designed to harmonize with the traditional architecture of this historic Istanbul area.

Halakargazi Street, which is one of the most valuable centers of Istanbul in terms of the life and trade capacity of the city, has evolved from an area with apartments and examples of luxury housing, became symbols of modern life from the beginning of the 20th century, in a region where small business is concentrated. As a result of this process, which has especially accelerated since the 1980s, the historical development of the area has become desolate and worn out. During this period, when the user profile of the buildings also changed, apartments that lost most of their living qualities turned into warehouses over time, as a result of which the region lost its line of area. With the LOTUS FLAWA project, we have taken an important step towards restoring the former glory of this precious region of Istanbul and turning it into a dynamic and modern living space. We strive to ensure that this step is the beginning of the development and improvement of our area.

The biggest goal of the project, which ideally combines the unique historical texture of the region in which it is located, and modern architecture, is, so that « the basis is to accept the modern model of life in modern Shishli », providing its residents with all kinds of amenities and amenities ... With its dynamic design, the quality of urban life and neighbors, we believe, that LOTUS FLAWA will add value to both Shishli and Istanbul.

You can contact our sales office for all the details about LOTUS FLAWA, which impresses with its excellent and luxurious design, an outdoor pool and large public areas on the top floor, carefully thought out landscape and central location.