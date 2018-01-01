Residential complex Apartamenty v masshtabnom proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy rayon - Oba

  1. Realting.com
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 139,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 184 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex New complex in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Construction of a new complex in the center of the popular Alanya Mahmutlar district. It will be located in a busy location between Barbarossa and Ataturk Streets, 400 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The total area of the land is 1.127 m2, one nine-story block consisting of apartments: 1 + 1 - 30 apartments, 2 + 1 - 8 apartments and duplexes 3 + 1 - 6 apartments, only 44 apartments.

Steamingly available are shops, trendy cafes and restaurants, a fitness club, pharmacies. The design adheres to the concept: laconic solutions of building facades, calm tones in decoration, panoramic windows and glass balconies give additional ease of construction. The advantage of the project is the combination of functionality, quality materials and aesthetics in detail.

Infrastructure: Lobby, Outdoor Pool, Children's outdoor pool, Indoor heated pool, Sun lounges, Sauna, Steam room, Fitness, Pilates and yoga room.
Residential complex LOTUS FLAWA
Marmara Region, Turkey

A completely new project rises in the middle of Shishli and Nishantashi, one of the first areas that come to mind when mentioning Istanbul. Located in the heart of the streets of Halaskargazi, Rumeli and Valikonga, LOTUS FLAWA; This is a comprehensive project consisting of residential buildings, offices, hotels and shopping centers. The contractor of the project, which will add a different color to Nishantashi, the most prestigious point of the city, was Bertuğbey İnşaat, and the architectural project was carried out by Tabanlıoğlu Architecture. LOTUS FLAWA covers an area of nine thousand square meters, and the total built-up area is 97 thousand square meters. LOTUS FLAWA, which includes the reconstruction of old works in the area where it was founded, was designed to harmonize with the traditional architecture of this historic Istanbul area.

Halakargazi Street, which is one of the most valuable centers of Istanbul in terms of the life and trade capacity of the city, has evolved from an area with apartments and examples of luxury housing, became symbols of modern life from the beginning of the 20th century, in a region where small business is concentrated. As a result of this process, which has especially accelerated since the 1980s, the historical development of the area has become desolate and worn out. During this period, when the user profile of the buildings also changed, apartments that lost most of their living qualities turned into warehouses over time, as a result of which the region lost its line of area. With the LOTUS FLAWA project, we have taken an important step towards restoring the former glory of this precious region of Istanbul and turning it into a dynamic and modern living space. We strive to ensure that this step is the beginning of the development and improvement of our area.

The biggest goal of the project, which ideally combines the unique historical texture of the region in which it is located, and modern architecture, is, so that « the basis is to accept the modern model of life in modern Shishli », providing its residents with all kinds of amenities and amenities ... With its dynamic design, the quality of urban life and neighbors, we believe, that LOTUS FLAWA will add value to both Shishli and Istanbul.

You can contact our sales office for all the details about LOTUS FLAWA, which impresses with its excellent and luxurious design, an outdoor pool and large public areas on the top floor, carefully thought out landscape and central location.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 43 to 115 square meters. Distance to the sea 1500 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good choice of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
