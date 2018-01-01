Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba

Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

Asian side - Kadikoy

This project is built on an area of 26,000 M2 and in two phases, each phase consisting of 3 blocks of 24 floors. The first phase of the project will be ready for delivery in June 2023, and one to four bedroom units are available.

This project with full social facilities, is located at the center of Istanbul and very near to the metro-bus station.

The list price for one bedroom units starts from 4,175,000 TL.