Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stilnom ZhK - rayon Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 130,000

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 107 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 130,000



Apartment building Umraniye Tower Apartments Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project location is distinctive on the Asian side of the city of the two continents. It is near the International Financial Center of Istanbul, between Atasehir and Umraniye, making it of great investment importance. Easy access to the European side and the airports, thanks to the project's proximity to the main vital roads. Immediate access to highways using nearby Financial City roads. The project is in a central location thanks to constructing the upcoming intersection. An architectural style that combines beauty with advanced construction techniques that characterize modern Istanbul. It is designed in harmony with nature; the project design is focused on the elements that make it environment-friendly.
Residence Residence in the central district,Şişli
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 344,143
80 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023

* The project is located in Şişli, one of the central districts of Istanbul.
* The project is only 5 minutes away from Taksim Square and Nişantaşı Street.
* There are various shops, restaurants and more than 9 universities around the project.
* The project is 800m from Osman Bey metro.
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

Residential complex surrounded by greenery, near the International Financial Center (the 7th largest in the world) and the metro station.

The complex with functional and convenient details: large balconies, storage rooms, places for work and leisure, restaurant, classrooms, a place for yoga classes, sauna, steam room, places for planting plants, and area for events in Yıldız Park.

The complex has apartments with 2-5 bedrooms in low-rise buildings. The apartments have outdoor areas such as wide balconies (3 meters), gardens, and terraces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a quiet area, in the Anatolian part near the metro station, new roads and bridges.

  • International Financial Center: 10 meters
  • Metro station: 500 meters
  • TEM Otoyolu Road: 4 Km
  • E-5 Karayolu road: 7 kilometers
  • Çamlıca Mosque: 8 km
  • July 15 Martyrs Bridge: 11 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge: 15 km.
