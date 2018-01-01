  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 235,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 194 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2150 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Blue Sunlight
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Demirtas, Turkey
Residential quarter Centric apartment in modernist building
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye appartamenty v elitnom rayone Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 235,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bashakshehir Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashaksehir district The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 233 to 370 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kartal, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: FOA INVEST

This project is located in the prestigious Kartal region in the Asian part of Istanbul, whose investment attractiveness is increasing annually. Its windows offer excellent views of the Sea of Marmara and the island's Princes.

In a 35-story residential complex of 364 apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 with an area of 50 to 122 square meters. Panoramic glazing is performed in the apartments.

The residential complex is located in an area with developed infrastructure. Around there are many schools, private and public hospitals, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants, entertainment for every taste. 

Convenient transport accessibility and the ability to quickly get to any area of Istanbul ensures proximity to the E-5 highway. The nearest metro station is just a 3-minute walk from the complex.

The residential complex is located next to the stream, which has become part of the landscape design of the site. A walking path is laid along it.  The territory has a large outdoor pool with sun loungers and umbrellas. The facility also has a fitness room and a children's playground. There is a spacious indoor parking.

Near the residential building are office buildings. Residents of this facility can work within walking distance of the house without wasting time on the road.

The project is located in the investment-attractive area of Istanbul. The cost of housing and the payback of real estate investments in the Card show continuous growth. Excellent transport accessibility and developed infrastructure makes it especially convenient for living
Residential complex Highly liquid residential complex
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The new project, combining the three main components of highly liquid housing: an excellent location, a rich infrastructure for life and relaxation and an excellent quality of housing, which is rented to customers in a finished clean finish. The complex combines the concept of a residential complex, which is expressed in functional, convenient layouts and the highest standards.
The project is located in one of the busy, resort areas of Alanya – Avsallar. This area is known for its sandy beaches and the natural beauties of coniferous forests. The distance to the sea is 800m, to the center of Alanya 20 km. There is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, network supermarkets and the farm market on Wednesdays, a state hospital and private clinics, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools and more.
Residential complex consists of one residential block for 72 apartments of various layouts. For sale are 1 + 1, 2 + 1, and 3 + 1. The completion of the project is scheduled for December 2023.

Realting.com
Go