Residential complex Novye kvartiry premium-klassa v Obe Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 191,400
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 52 to 321 square meters. Distance to the sea 2700 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential quarter The complex in the suburbs of Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Distance from the sea 3.2 km. For the convenience of guests and residents, the complex will have a transfer to the beach. • Outdoor pool (two)• Swimming pool of the water park•Children's swimming pool• Swimming pool with fountain• Gazebos and barbecue areas•Amphitheater• Areas for walking and jogging•Playground • Fitness center in the open air•Tennis court•Basketball playground•Parking A restaurant:•Karaoke bar• Cigar bar• Wine bar • Indoor pool•Fitness Centre• Vitamin bar• Massage rooms•Turkish bath•Russian sauna• Steam room• Saunas• VIP-spa (Turkish bath, sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area) •Cafeteria-bar•Bowling•Billiards•Table tennis• TV and cinema halls• Mini-club• Play Station and games room• Entertainment area and disco • Conference rooms• Coworking spaces•Conference hall• Control rooms•Sales officeTrade area:•Score•Car rent•Laundry•The hairdresser • Security 24/7• New technologies, high-speed Wi-Fi, satellite TV• Electricity generator in case of emergency outage
Apartment building Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project provides residential services with a tourist resort concept; to spend a never-ending journey in Istanbul. It is characterized by social and sports facilities and services, especially the golf court, the first of its kind in the region. It provides a great opportunity for profitable investments. The title deed is ready. Moreover, it conforms to the requirements of Turkish citizenship. You can enjoy a different lifestyle, with a unique view of the sea, the lake, and Istanbul. It is within a central location, near the main roads and the new airport of Istanbul.
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 169 square meters. Distance to the sea 700 meters. When buying property in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
