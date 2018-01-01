  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 151,800
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 192 square meters. The distance to the sea is 5000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Alanya Gold City Apartments
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira a centre goroda
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter New Apartments and Penthouses in Alanya Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 151,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A residential complex unique in architectural design, the real estate in which will meet modern standards, with self-sufficient internal infrastructure, is located in the most popular tourist center of Alanya in the Mahmutlar area. The distance to the Mediterranean coast is 600 meters ( about 9 minutes walk ). 150 meters from the residence is the Saturday market square, and since this is the center of Mahmutlar, then within walking distance, all the necessary infrastructure of the – area is all kinds of shops, supermarkets, vegetable and meat shops, bakeries, bank branches, pharmacies, medical institutions.
The project consists of one 12-story block with 120 apartments of various layouts. The choice includes: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1 with an area of 49 to 209 m2. All apartments will be rented with full clean decoration, built-in kitchen furniture and equipped bathrooms, also included in the price: steel front door, high-quality interior doors, LED and point lamps on the ceiling, double glazed porcelain tiles on the floor, windows and double glazed balcony doors, video intercom and central satellite system.
The commissioning of the complex is planned for March 2023, at the construction stage there is an interest-free installment plan, an initial contribution of 40% of the cost. At present, there are not many residential complexes that combine convenience, comfort and a good price. This purchase will please you with thoughtful details and that – liquidity is not very important. It follows that the object is profitable both for a comfortable life and for rental.
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse v Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 61 to 214 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a large green area, a kids' playground and a kids' club, a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center.

Completion - September, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Kindergarten - 100 meters
  • Primary school - 200 meters
  • College - 1.5 km
  • Nearest hospital - 700 meters
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 5 minutes
  • Metro line - 5 minutes
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 2 minutes
  • Ferry - 7 minutes
  • Bebek and Besittas - 20 minutes
  • Maslak - 25 minutes
  • Galata Tower - 10 minutes
Realting.com
Go