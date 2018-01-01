  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 103,000
Residential complex Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 Apartments from 44 to 167 square meters. The distance to the sea is 5000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 103,000
