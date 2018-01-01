Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Oba Alanya

Avsallar, Turkey

The residential complex, covering an area of 3.000 m2, boasts a unique developed infrastructure, landscape, as well as its location, which distinguish it from other complexes.The layouts of flats and suites in the residential complex are distinguished by well-thought-out zoning and functionality: spacious premises of the active zone (living room with dining room); functional, modern kitchen; corridors of minimum area; a sufficient number of built-in wardrobes; bathrooms with thoughtful arrangement of plumbing. Place for a washing machine; large balcony as additional living space.On the first floors of the houses of the residential complex there will be social facilities that will be available to all residents and guests of this complex, and in their free time, children will be able to play on safe playgrounds in the courtyard of the residential complex. The complex will be located on a large closed area of 3000 m2, will consist of one residential block with a total of 72 apartments of different layouts from linear one-room apartments to spacious duplex apartments 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The residential complex has all communications: electricity, generator, central water supply, internet, as well as well-developed infrastructure: gym, swimming pool, sauna, hammam, Roman steam room and much more. Outdoor swimming pool with slides Children's swimming pool Indoor heated pool Gym Turkish hamam Sauna Roman steam room Massage room Lobby and lounge area B-B-Q Playground Children's playroom Landscaped garden Outdoor parking 2 lifts Satellite antenna Electricity generator 24/7 video surveillance Caretaker In the residential complex there is an interest-free installment plan until the end of construction with an initial payment of 30% of the total value of the property. Transfer of documents RightsThe property is already under construction. Start of construction: June 2022 Completion date: December 2023