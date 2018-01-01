Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Oba Alanya

  1. Realting.com
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 140,000
About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1900 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For children of all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Karakocali, Turkey
A new elite residential complex with its own infrastructure in the popular resort of Alanya, 25 km from the center. Nearby is all the necessary already sufficiently developed urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks, public transport stops. Modern design solutions, unique location, breathtaking views. We offer you more than « housing » at sea. The complex is two 5-story buildings with modern architecture. The rich infrastructure of the complex. These are apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, an outdoor pool and panoramic views of the sea. The total number of apartments is 62.
Complex infrastructure: outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, sauna, steam room, gym, hammam and comfortable lobby, yoga course, billiards, mini golf, cinema. In addition, there will be a well-maintained green garden, a children's playground, a place for barbecue in the fenced area. And the most enjoyable – concept, including a free shuttle to the beach.
End of construction December 2023.
We present to your attention a new investment project, which will be located 150 meters from the center of the cozy Avsallar region and 1400 meters from the sea. Its construction began in August 2022, and completion is scheduled for December 2023. The residential project is presented by two residential blocks 9 floors high and full internal infrastructure: outdoor and indoor pools, a playground and a games room, parking, a relaxation area, a sauna, a Roman steam room, gym and outdoor sports ground, electric generator. As for the apartments for sale, they have a layout of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 duplex. The price of the apartments already includes finishing, plumbing equipment and cabinet kitchen furniture.
Avsallar – is an area of Alanya, which is famous for its magnificent nature and clean sandy beaches with a gentle entrance to the water. It is 25 km away. from the city center and 115 km from Antalya Airport, but there is a very convenient transport interchange and bus routes are set, therefore, the distances are not very important. In addition, the – infrastructure is well developed in the area, here you will find both network grocery stores and small private shops, a bazaar. Also, he is famous for a large selection of entertainment: restaurants, bars, discos that you will find everywhere.  
The residential complex, covering an area of 3.000 m2, boasts a unique developed infrastructure, landscape, as well as its location, which distinguish it from other complexes.The layouts of flats and suites in the residential complex are distinguished by well-thought-out zoning and functionality: spacious premises of the active zone (living room with dining room); functional, modern kitchen; corridors of minimum area; a sufficient number of built-in wardrobes; bathrooms with thoughtful arrangement of plumbing. Place for a washing machine; large balcony as additional living space.On the first floors of the houses of the residential complex there will be social facilities that will be available to all residents and guests of this complex, and in their free time, children will be able to play on safe playgrounds in the courtyard of the residential complex. The complex will be located on a large closed area of 3000 m2, will consist of one residential block with a total of 72 apartments of different layouts from linear one-room apartments to spacious duplex apartments 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The residential complex has all communications: electricity, generator, central water supply, internet, as well as well-developed infrastructure: gym, swimming pool, sauna, hammam, Roman steam room and much more.   Outdoor swimming pool with slides Children's swimming pool Indoor heated pool Gym Turkish hamam Sauna Roman steam room Massage room Lobby and lounge area B-B-Q Playground Children's playroom Landscaped garden Outdoor parking 2 lifts Satellite antenna Electricity generator 24/7 video surveillance Caretaker   In the residential complex there is an interest-free installment plan until the end of construction with an initial payment of 30% of the total value of the property. Transfer of documents RightsThe property is already under construction.   Start of construction: June 2022 Completion date: December 2023
