  4. Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s shikarnoy lokaciey v rayone Oba

Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s shikarnoy lokaciey v rayone Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 238,700
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 53 to 79 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
-This fully furnished excellent penthouse for sale in the heart of Mahmutlar, Alanya with large terrace and nice view. Great and stunning location makes this a unique opportunity to acquire a penthouse in Mahmutlar. This penthouse apartment is close to everything you need. All amenities close to you as restaurants, and shops. Popular Mahmutlar beach is just 250 meters far from the penthouse apartment. This fabulous penthouse in Alanya measures 220 sqm with 30 m2 terrace.  The large terrace is excellent for enjoying a dinner with a Mediterranean climate.  Air conditioning, all furniture and kitchen appliances are included the price. The property has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, the whole living area has a comfortable and intuitive layout.  Features of excellent penthouse for sale in MahmutlarCentral positionPoolGeneratorCaretaker LiftFully furnishedDouble glazed windowsHigh-quality laminate flooringCeramic flooring for Kitchen
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with a view of the sea and Prince Islands.

The residence features a modern sports center, an outdoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna and steam rooms, a basketball court and a kids' playground, around-the-clock security and concierge service.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just a few minutes walk from a metro station and near E-5 highway, 10 minutes drive from the International Airport, 5 minutes from the seaside.
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The residential complex presents penthouses 2 + 1 with an area of 105 m2. Distance to the sea 960 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
