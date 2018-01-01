  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy ZhK v privlekatelnom rayone Oba - Alaniya

Residential complex Novyy ZhK v privlekatelnom rayone Oba - Alaniya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 122,760
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v privlekatelnom rayone Oba - Alaniya
1 / 4
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 64 to 241 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Faralya Residence
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Sisli, Turkey
Residential complex 5-Star The Ritz Carlton Prestigious Nisantasi
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na 1 linii - rayon Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential quarter Modern Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v privlekatelnom rayone Oba - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
from € 122,760
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Lyuksovyy kompleks v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The luxury residential project is located in a very quiet area of Oba Alanya. The complex is 3,500 meters from the sea, where you can spend time outdoors. A complex with unique panoramic views of the magnificent Taurus Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea and the historic fortress of Alanya, surrounded by pine trees, citrus trees and avocado gardens!
The original project consists of 5 elite blocks, 90 luxury planning apartments 3 + 1 and 5 + 1. Cleaning of apartments, a kitchen with granite countertops, an equipped bathroom, an iron entrance door, interior doors, quality windows, walls painted with ecological paint, on the floor there are high-quality tiles and laminates, switches and sockets, basic and point lighting — all this is already included in the price of the apartment!
With an initial contribution of 30%, interest-free installment is provided.
 
Residence Vadi Istanbul Homes Next to Belgrade Forest
Eyuepsultan, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

It’s a mixed-use project situated in Sariyer, one of Istanbul’s most prominent areas and elite population districts, with attractive investment potential. Moreover, it is the northernmost point of Istanbul, neighboring the Bosphorus on the European side.

The Project’s main feature is its strategic central location near all the important facilities of the city. In fact, the Project is very close to the famous shopping and entertainment center Vadi Istanbul. Moreover, it is near Belgrad forest, thus offering a peaceful natural environment and pleasant views.
Furthermore, This Project can be the best choice for students thanks to its proximity to some of Istanbul’s best universities, such as Istanbul Technical, Bilgi, and Istiniye universities.

The Project is built on a land of 24,000 m², rising on 6 blocks in total. The Project includes 18-storey 3 blocks dedicated to residential units. Besides, it contains an additional block for offices and the other 2 blocks for hotel apartments. The Project comprises 227 residential units with flats and duplex options, varying from 1+1 to 3+1. The residential units provide several size options ranging from 79 to 267 m².
The Project has a sophisticated design with the use of aesthetical features that give a touch of a touch of luxury to the units.

Note that this Project holds the signature of a renowned construction company with a rich history of exemplary achievements and notable architectural projects to ensure the most excellent possible level of client satisfaction during the design and construction phases. Even though they employ high-quality materials, they sell these different apartments for fair costs.

Therefore, as one of Turkey’s most well-known real estate developers, the Construction company has a stellar reputation in the country’s real estate market, especially for High-end and top-notch amenities in their projects. In fact, this Project gives you the privilege to access several amenities for your entertainment and wellbeing.
Residential quarter Fabulous project in Mahmutlar, Alanya for sale
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Realting.com
Go