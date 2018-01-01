  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - rayon Okurdzhalar

Akarca, Turkey
from € 114,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - rayon Okurdzhalar
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Okurjalar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 81 square meters. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. A promising area of Alanya with a large number of hotels and developed tourism. There are only a few residential complexes, but this is only a matter of time. Okurzhar has many simple Turkish houses, occasionally, finished apartments in houses with pools are available for sale. Okurjalar's new buildings are characterized by complete infrastructure and relatively low apartment prices. The area is favorably located near several large cities: in the west, 28 km in the west of Manavgat and 85 km of Antalya with an international airport, 26 km to the east - Alanya, Cleopatra beach. Also near Side, Belek and other beautiful resorts. The famous Ingecum Beach is 3 km away. Around there are many forests, beautiful corners of nature for relaxation and walking. Okurzhalar has restaurants, Turkish cafes. The area is famous for its selection of shopping centers with clothing boutiques and souvenirs, other goods: Soho Bazar, Neva Aultlet, Alara Grand Bazar. Supermarkets, shops, pharmacies in Okurjalar are there. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Turkish farm bazaar operates. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42.5 to 154 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Apartment building Nordic Art
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Nordic Property

Nordic Art Residential Complex

The NORDIC ART residential complex consists of 45 apartments of various layouts and 4 commercial premises. The project focuses on the latest achievements in architecture, construction and design.

The NORDIC ART residential complex is located in an environmentally friendly area of Alanya Kargyjak, surrounded by pine forest located on the foothills of the Toros Mountains. NORDIC ART is the concept of modern comfortable high-fundal housing of the premium segment. Listen to the sound of the surf and birdsong, feel the salty breeze and aroma of the blooming Mediterranean gardens, admire the views of the endless azure sea and majestic mountains, choosing an apartment in the NORDIC ART project.

  • Distance to the Mahmutlar area: 300 m

  • Distance to the sea: 10m - the first coastline

Benefits

  • The complex is built according to European quality standards specific to Nordic Property.
  • The development of the author's architectural project was carried out by a leading architectural bureau, so the complex is distinguished by a line grace and a stylish design.
  • A unique location in the environmentally friendly area of Alanya Kargyjak on the first coastline.
  • Infrastructure - unlimited freedom: open and indoor pools, SPA area, fitness, restaurant, billiards, children's playroom and more.
  • High ceilings - 3 m
  • Apartments are sold with the finish of the premium class and are equipped with all necessary household appliances, air conditioning, as well as the Smart Home system in basic equipment.
  • Floor heating in bathrooms is already included in the price.
  • The complex has underground parking and storage facilities included in the value of the property.
  • We offer a convenient payment plan available to everyone: the initial deposit is only 30%, the rest is paid by installments until 10/31/2023
  • Each apartment offers sea views

Characteristics of apartments

The concept of a residential complex developed by a leading architectural bureau is based on metered criteria for luxury housing: an author's architectural project, a spacious courtyard, a spacious underground parking, thoughtful spacious and functional layouts, construction and finishing materials of the latest generation. Housing is sold with premium finish:

  • Panoramic glazing. Windows: triple double-glazed window, aluminum profile
  • High ceilings
  • Steel entrance doors with a triple degree of protection
  • Laminated interior doors
  • Floor cover: porcelain and ceramic tiles
  • Wall cover: washable paint
  • Kitchen headset: MDF
  • Stoleshnitsa and natural stone kitchen apron
  • High-quality plumbing in bathrooms
  • High-quality household appliances: oven, microwave, hob, hood, refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher, air conditioning in each room
  • Shower cabins
  • In-time electric water heater
  • Heating floors in bathrooms

Infrastructure

  • NORDIC ART presents a wide selection of infrastructure that will make your life on the Mediterranean coast bright and multifaceted, convenient and comfortable:

  • Outdoor Swimming Pool
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Billiards
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath (hamamam)
  • Roman steam room
  • Massage rooms
  • Lobby
  • Children's playroom
  • Restaurant
  • Creamy parking
  • Storage Places
  • Garden with landscape design
  • Generator

Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika v peshey dostupnosti ot plyazha v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 43.4 to 190 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
