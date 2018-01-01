Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii zaversheniya stroitelstva v rayone Kleopatra

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
from € 247,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 60 to 197 m2.The distance to the sea is 500 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex under construction
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential complex Complex in a well developed area Oba
Alanya, Turkey
Residence Euro Residence 20
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt premium-klassa v 100 metrah ot morya - rayon Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
Residence Luxury Residance,Üsküdar
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 270,148
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential Complex ,Pendik
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 265,850
75–190 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

A unique investment with 23,000 square meters of land, 640 luxury apartments and 22 luxury brands. A mega city is being built in Pendik, the Asian continent

SABIHA GOKCEN AIRPORT: 10 MINUTES
NEOMARIN SHOPPING CENTER: 15 MINUTES
PENDORYA SHOPPING CENTER: 10 MINUTES
ANADOLU SHOPPING CENTER: 10 MINUTES
MAIN CITY SHOPPING CENTER: 10 MINUTES
IST MARIN SHOPPING CENTER: 10 MINUTES
ISTANBUL MUNICIPALITY SOCIAL HAYALTEPE FACILITIES:1MIN
IDO Sea Bus: 10 MINUTES

SAPANCA: 20 MINUTES
MARMARA EDUCATION RESEARCH HOSPITAL: 5 MINUTES
KARTAL LÜTFİ KIRDAR EDUCATION AND RESEARCH HOSPITAL: 5 MINUTES
TR MINISTRY HEALTH CENTER: 1 MINUTE
ISTANBUL GEDIK UNIVERSITY: 5 MINUTES
ISTANBUL MEDENIYET UNIVERSITY: 10 MINUTES
MALTEPE UNIVERSITY: 15 MINUTES
ISTANBUL PENDIK METRO: 5 MINUTES
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of apartments is from 57 to 175 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1400 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex Apartamenty premium klassa v zhivopisnom rayone Alani - Konakly
Konakli, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer new premium apartments in Konakly – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 105 to 210 square meters. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Konakly western Alanya, located 7 km from Cleopatra beach and the center. The road to the city will take little time, but all the basic household needs will satisfy the infrastructure of this town. There are supermarkets, a market, restaurants, transport, medical facilities and pharmacies. Konakly is more a tourist area, but recently, the construction of elite low-rise residential complexes in beautiful locations near the beach and the sea has begun here. An important feature of many real estate projects in Konakly is that you do not need to cross the D-400 highway on the way to the beach, as in almost all other areas. A lot of breakwaters, the sea is always calm. On a hill above the shore there is a relaxation area with barbecue facilities, right in the pine forest. The area is cozy, sparsely populated, beautiful and quiet. Proximity to the center of Alanya and the embankment of Cleopatra, panoramic views of the sea and beautiful nature provide a high rental potential of real estate in Konakly. It will also be a successful acquisition for personal relaxation or life in Turkey. There are schools in the village itself and in neighboring areas, in the center. 
