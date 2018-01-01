Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot znamenitogo plyazha Kleopatra

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
from € 156,200
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 31 to 65 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom komplekse vozle morya - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays.
Residential complex Novyy ZhK na peresechenii vazhneyshih transportnyh magistraley goroda
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Atashekhir district The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 70 to 202 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v Kestele
Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The unique apartments for sale in Kestel, reflecting a calm Mediterranean lifestyle, offer everything you need for a comfortable stay and an active life. The investment project, which will be completed by September 2023, is specially planned for those who value comfort, luxury and prefer the best. The following apartment layouts are for sale: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 from 58m2. up to 75 m2.
Many infrastructure facilities are also included in the project, which is being built on a total area of 969 m2. With rich opportunities for residents of the complex, zones will be created where they can have a pleasant time. These include an outdoor pool, sauna, gym, camellia, open parking and generator. The territory of the complex will be guarded by video surveillance systems 24/7.
The distance to the beach is only 250 meters, shopping centers and supermarkets can be easily reached on foot. Gazipasha International Airport is 32 km away.
The initial installment is 35%, the balance of the amount can be paid by interest-free installment payment until the end of construction.

