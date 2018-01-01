Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot morya - rayon Okurdzhalar

Marmara Region, Turkey

We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments: from small flats to unique spacious full-floor apartments.

The residential complex consists of two buildings with 70 luxury flats, 7 exclusive shops, a fitness center.

Several bus stops within walking distance

Metro station — 4 minutes walk

Within a radius of 1 km there are several parks, supermarkets, shops, cafes and restaurants

To the two main highways of the city — 5 and 10 minutes by car

The famous Vadistanbul shopping center — 10 minutes by car

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is conveniently located between the business areas — Levent and Maslak districts — and the historical center of the city.