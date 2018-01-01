Residential complex Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot morya - rayon Okurdzhalar

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turkey
from € 147,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Okurjalar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of apartments is from 47 to 118 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. A promising area of Alanya with a large number of hotels and developed tourism. There are only a few residential complexes, but this is only a matter of time. Okurzhar has many simple Turkish houses, occasionally, finished apartments in houses with pools are available for sale. Okurjalar's new buildings are characterized by complete infrastructure and relatively low apartment prices. The area is favorably located near several large cities: in the west, 28 km in the west of Manavgat and 85 km of Antalya with an international airport, 26 km to the east - Alanya, Cleopatra beach. Also near Side, Belek and other beautiful resorts. The famous Ingecum Beach is 3 km away. Around there are many forests, beautiful corners of nature for relaxation and walking. Okurzhalar has restaurants, Turkish cafes. The area is famous for its selection of shopping centers with clothing boutiques and souvenirs, other goods: Soho Bazar, Neva Aultlet, Alara Grand Bazar. Supermarkets, shops, pharmacies in Okurjalar are there. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Turkish farm bazaar operates. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
