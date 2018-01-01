  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy proekt v 50 metrah ot plyazha - rayon Kleopatra

Residential complex Novyy proekt v 50 metrah ot plyazha - rayon Kleopatra

Alanya, Turkey
from € 395,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy proekt v 50 metrah ot plyazha - rayon Kleopatra
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 100 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte nedaleko ot universitetov Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Residence project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy proekt v 50 metrah ot plyazha - rayon Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
from € 395,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Newly Built One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-We; at Basic Apartment are delightful to offer this newly built one bedroom apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar for sale, situated close to beach, school and centrum.   Mahmutlar is new development area is in Alanya which is popular with newly built resort and apartments. Mahmutlar has stunning sandy beaches, many international restaurants, and pubs.  This beautiful development of luxury apartments in Alanya for sale was built just 150 meters from the Mahmutlar beach and within easy walking distance to Mahmutlar city center.  This newly built apartment in Alanya has features such as swimming pool, sauna and children swimming pool The apartments were finished very high-end finishes, fully fitted kitchen with granite counter top, nicely designed bedroom ceiling, and bathroom furniture. Each apartment has a video intercom, double glazed windows. This beautiful apartment will be sold with furniture and kitchen appliances. You don't waste your time with buying furniture and white staff In a summary, this newly built home is excellent investment for you with its location, quality and budget High Lights of newly built one bedroom apartmentNice LocationFully furnishedNewly built with high qualityWithin budget
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
This fabulous complex offers stunning, brand new apartments in an exceptional location. Angels House is located in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Mahmutlar is located 20 kilometers east of the center of Alanya, where many quality projects and hotels have been built. The city is the most tourist resort area and is famous for its foreign real estate investor.In walking distance of the entire infrastructure of the area, shops, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, 2 times a week, an agricultural market with fresh vegetables and fruits.The house of angels is surrounded by a beautiful building and a banana garden and within walking distance of cafes, restaurants and a bazaar. The apartment is located on the second floor, at the entrance the hall leads to the living-dining room and kitchen equipped with appliances. A large terrace is accessible from the living room. One bedroom. The apartment has features such as floor heating in the bathroom and intercom. - a large fitness center;- a large and well-managed spa center;- fully furnished;- equipment;- trading price.  open poolindoor heated poolSPA-centerhamamsaunaa restaurantplaygroundbarbecue areaconference hallopen parkingsecurity 7/24CCTV
Residential complex Novyy kompleks kamfort klassa v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

We are glad to bring to your attention a new residential complex under construction, which is located in Alanya in the popular Oba area. The distance to the sea is 2 km. Both are one of the prestigious areas of Alanya, which has all the necessary urban infrastructure. Here is the Metro hypermarket, the Alanium shopping center, many restaurants, small shops, parks, playgrounds, tennis courts and football fields.

The new project is located on a land plot of 1.938 m2 and will consist of two 5-story blocks. The complex is located near all cafes, restaurants, shops, as well as the center of Alanya.

The following layouts are available for sale:

1 + 1 with a total area of 46 m2

2 + 1 with a total area of 107 m2

The complex provides for excellent internal infrastructure, with a wide range of amenities and services for a full life and relaxation.

 

Realting.com
Go