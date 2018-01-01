Residential complex Novyy proekt v 50 metrah ot plyazha - rayon Kleopatra

Karakocali, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

We are glad to bring to your attention a new residential complex under construction, which is located in Alanya in the popular Oba area. The distance to the sea is 2 km. Both are one of the prestigious areas of Alanya, which has all the necessary urban infrastructure. Here is the Metro hypermarket, the Alanium shopping center, many restaurants, small shops, parks, playgrounds, tennis courts and football fields.

The new project is located on a land plot of 1.938 m2 and will consist of two 5-story blocks. The complex is located near all cafes, restaurants, shops, as well as the center of Alanya.

The following layouts are available for sale:

1 + 1 with a total area of 46 m2

2 + 1 with a total area of 107 m2

The complex provides for excellent internal infrastructure, with a wide range of amenities and services for a full life and relaxation.