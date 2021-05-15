Residential complex Proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Kestel

Alanya, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

In a beautiful mountainous region located in an incredibly beautiful place in Alanya – Hasbahce, a stylish LCD is being built directly from the developer during the construction phase. Which consists of 2 low-rise blocks with its own closed territory, with its own pool and well-designed internal and external infrastructure. The windows offer a magnificent view of the sea panorama, Alanya and the ancient fortress. Distance to the sea 1500 m. A total of 20 apartments ( 4 x 3 + 1 upper duplexes, 4 x 3 + 1 duplexes, with a garden and pool. 12 x 2 + 1 apartments ).

The start date of construction is 09-2022.

The completion date of construction is 08-2024.

Project infrastructure; Pool, Fitness, Lobby, Jacuzzi, Sauna, Children's Playground, Billiards, Video Surveillance System, Outdoor Lighting, Built-in Intercom, Satellite TV, Generator, Built-in Water Heater, Water Tank and Hydrophor.