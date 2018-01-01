Residential complex Silnyy novyy proekt vozle morya - rayon Kleopatra

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
from € 189,500
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 67.5 to 212 square meters. The distance to the sea is 450 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry s shikarnym vidom na more v Okurdzhalar
Okurcalar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Filled with traces of history and magnificent natural landscapes, Alanya today has become one of the most vibrant resorts in Turkey. Its modern and cosmopolitan atmosphere is the reason that many tourists from all over the world spend their holidays in Alanya all year round. Tourists are attracted by affordable prices, excellent weather, sandy beaches, historical places and gourmet cuisine. The project is located 300 meters from the sea in the Okurjalar region, a historical and outstanding area of Alanya, with a total of 50 apartments located on an area of 2413 m2. All apartments are designed as a comfortable living space with the best sea views. The location of the project will delight its owners with a public market, a kindergarten, a medical facility and a magnificent beach with all amenities.
The project consists of 2 five-story blocks, with planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. The area of apartments starts from 60 m2 to 145m2.
Completion is scheduled for June 2023.
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Cikcilli Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
-A fully furnished apartment for sale in Alanya, Cikcilli district close to shopping malls like Alanyum, Migros and Metro This Alanya apartment situated on the 3rd floor of 11 strorey blocks Features SouthsideSwimming poolIndoor poolWAter slidingSaunaFitnessChildren playgroundLift24 hours securitySecurity cameras
Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 86 square meters. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
