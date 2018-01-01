Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone na Kleopatre

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
from € 215,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 67.5 to 179 m2. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new elite residential complex with its own infrastructure in the popular resort of Alanya, 25 km from the center. Nearby is all the necessary already sufficiently developed urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks, public transport stops. Modern design solutions, unique location, breathtaking views. We offer you more than « housing » at sea. The complex is two 5-story buildings with modern architecture. The rich infrastructure of the complex. These are apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, an outdoor pool and panoramic views of the sea. The total number of apartments is 62.
Complex infrastructure: outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, sauna, steam room, gym, hammam and comfortable lobby, yoga course, billiards, mini golf, cinema. In addition, there will be a well-maintained green garden, a children's playground, a place for barbecue in the fenced area. And the most enjoyable – concept, including a free shuttle to the beach.
End of construction December 2023.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51.5 to 111 m2. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Bahcesehir Artea Villas
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A countryside villa project in Bahcesehir Area which has really good future value. Easy access to shopping malls, lakeside, Istanbul Airport, industrial zones, new Istanbul Canal and other developing areas.

