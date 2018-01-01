  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Okurdzhalar

Akarca, Turkey
from € 116,000
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Okurdzhalar
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Okurjalar - Alanya area. The residential complex includes apartments with a layout of 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of apartments is from 75 to 98 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. A promising area of Alanya with a large number of hotels and developed tourism. There are only a few residential complexes, but this is only a matter of time. Okurzhar has many simple Turkish houses, occasionally, finished apartments in houses with pools are available for sale. Okurjalar's new buildings are characterized by complete infrastructure and relatively low apartment prices. The area is favorably located near several large cities: in the west, 28 km in the west of Manavgat and 85 km of Antalya with an international airport, 26 km to the east - Alanya, Cleopatra beach. Also near Side, Belek and other beautiful resorts. The famous Ingecum Beach is 3 km away. Around there are many forests, beautiful corners of nature for relaxation and walking. Okurzhalar has restaurants, Turkish cafes. The area is famous for its selection of shopping centers with clothing boutiques and souvenirs, other goods: Soho Bazar, Neva Aultlet, Alara Grand Bazar. Supermarkets, shops, pharmacies in Okurjalar are there. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Turkish farm bazaar operates. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Okurdzhalar
Akarca, Turkey
from € 116,000
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 48 to 170 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
