  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Proekt premium-klassa v 100 metrah ot morya - rayon Tosmur

Residential complex Proekt premium-klassa v 100 metrah ot morya - rayon Tosmur

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 250,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Proekt premium-klassa v 100 metrah ot morya - rayon Tosmur
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Tosmur - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 223 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. The area is between Oba and Kestel, from the last Tosmur is separated by the Dim Chai River, which houses a beautiful promenade with recreation areas and barbecue. Prices for new real estate in Tosmur are always kept at a high level, and there are few new apartments and projects under construction. The beach in Tosmur is one of the best in the central part of Alanya. It is rarely as crowded here as in the center and on the beach of Cleopatra, beautiful views of the fortress, convenient entry into the sea without stone slabs. The Tosmura embankment leads to the beaches of Oba and to the port with ships. You can get there by car or municipal transport along the sea in just 5-10 minutes. Apartments in Tosmur are great for purchase for relocation, for rest, for rent. The central location opens up opportunities for teaching children, there are better schools, kindergartens and colleges nearby, and there is a large university in the neighboring area. 
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Konyaalti, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Proekt premium-klassa v 100 metrah ot morya - rayon Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 250,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building ANEMONE GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 80,000
47–162 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA

ANEMONE GARDEN

This project will be finished in Februrary 2023

The facilites of this project include:

-Outdoor swimming pool
-Sauna
-Gym
-Children's playground
-Lobby
-Barbecue space

Distance to the sea 2.5 km
+Shuttle to the sea

Distance to the Alanya center 5 km

Interior design of the apartment:

-60×120 Granite floors
-Lacquered kitchen cabinets
-Black Star Galexi color granite countertops
-Insulated windows
-Specially designed steel door with peephole
-Specially designed lacquered inner doors
-Tempered glass shower cabin
-Hilton bathroom sink

Includes one bedroom units with an area of 47 m² and a price of 80000 euros
Two-bdroom duplex units with an area of 119 m² and a price of 127000 euros
Three-bedroom duplex units with an area of 162 m² and a price 180000 euros

NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine
Erdemli, Turkey
from € 73,000
55 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024

PRICES OF SHOK!!! NEW PROJECT
1 + 1 from 50,000 euros – 65 m2
2 + 1 from 74,000 euros – 100 m2
5% DISCOUNT FOR full preparation
PAYMENT 40% + 12 months. IN THE DISCRIPTION
DATE OF THE SCIENTIFICATION: 03/31/2023 DATE OF THE COMPLETION: 05/31/2024
1 block 10 floors
Located in Kocahasanlıdadır, WESTERN ERDEMLI
DRUG FEATURES
1. OPEN POOL
2. OPEN PARKING
3. CHILD PLACE
5. CAMELIA
6. BARBECY CAPPY
CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GENERAL USE ZONE
1. HAMMAM
2. SAUNA
3. FITNES
4. SETTLY TENNIS
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Realting.com
Go