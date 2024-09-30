Residential complex Novye appartamenty v shikarnom komplekse v rayone Kestel

Payallar, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

We present to your attention a new modern project located in the west of Alanya in the Payallar region.

Recently, investors from all over the world are actively interested in the Payallar district and funds are being received to develop the infrastructure of the area. At this stage, you have the opportunity to purchase real estate at the lowest and most favorable prices.



On the territory of 3,095 square meters there will be a complex consisting of 1 – th 7-story blocks and developed infrastructure of the complex.

The apartments will be rented in full clean decoration, using high quality materials. A kitchen headset with niches for household appliances will be installed, fully equipped bathrooms, spot lighting and conclusions for the air conditioning system.

Summarically presented 57 apartments from 50 m ² up to 135 m ² of various layouts.

The distance from the sea is 2.5 km.

The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor pool, a sauna, a fitness, Turkish hammam, a winch, a relaxation room, table tennis, an open and closed playground, bicycle parking, and sea service.

Start of construction of the project: 03/30/2023

End of project construction: 09/30/2024