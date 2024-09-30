Residential complex Novye appartamenty v shikarnom komplekse v rayone Kestel

  1. Realting.com
We bring to your attention new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 43 to 169 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Kestel is a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area of Alanya. Located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west, along the Dim Chai River, there is also an old housing stock. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 Apartment area from 55 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
We present to your attention a new modern project located in the west of Alanya in the Payallar region. 

Recently, investors from all over the world are actively interested in the Payallar district and funds are being received to develop the infrastructure of the area. At this stage, you have the opportunity to purchase real estate at the lowest and most favorable prices.
 
On the territory of 3,095 square meters there will be a complex consisting of 1 – th 7-story blocks and developed infrastructure of the complex. 

The apartments will be rented in full clean decoration, using high quality materials. A kitchen headset with niches for household appliances will be installed, fully equipped bathrooms, spot lighting and conclusions for the air conditioning system. 

Summarically presented 57 apartments from 50 m ² up to 135 m ² of various layouts.

The distance from the sea is 2.5 km.

The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor pool, a sauna, a fitness, Turkish hammam, a winch, a relaxation room, table tennis, an open and closed playground, bicycle parking, and sea service.

Start of construction of the project: 03/30/2023

End of project construction: 09/30/2024
We offer functional apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a large balcony.

The new high-quality residence features a cinema, a lounge area, a fitness center, a games room, a sauna, a swimming pool.

Completion - January, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located:

  • near hospitals and schools
  • 5 minutes away from an underground station
  • 7 minutes from Mall of Istanbul
  • 10 minutes from TEM highway and a shopping mall
  • 15 minutes from the Olympic Stadium
  • 20 minutes from the lake Kucukcekmece
