  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya

Residential complex Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 140,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 48 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxurious penthouse with a large private terrace
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na more v novom proekte - rayon Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential quarter Cozy 1+1 apartment in Mahmutlar just 450m from the sea
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v zhivopisnom rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom komplekse v rayone Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 140,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from € 145,000
Completion date: 2023

New innovative complex with luxury infrastructure located in the elite area of Alanya — Both. The residence is one four-story building with a closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. The complex also has a solar system that can produce its own electricity for the infrastructure of the complex. Both — are one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle. Also, this area has a unique and beautiful view of Alanya and stands out for its clean air, and it already has a lot of opportunities for a full-fledged urban life.

  • Start date — 11/01/2022
  • End date of construction — 12/30/2023

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 52 m2
  • Two-level three-room duplexes 2 + 1, with an area of 104 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors
  • Panoramic windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Warm floors in every room
  • Each apartment has panoramic windows with sea views.

The new innovative complex in Oba with luxury infrastructure will be equipped with complete infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor panoramic pool
  • Children's pool
  • Steam room
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
  • Basketball court
  • Game room
  • Lounge
  • Winter garden
  • Playground
  • BBQ area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open / closed parking
  • Solar power system
  • Double elevator
  • Generator
Residential complex New residential complex, reconstruction project of a whole area in the city center, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadi Mehmet Efendi Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The redevelopment project for entire neighborhood in the center of Istanbul. The complex of several residential, office and retail units and a five-star hotel are being built here. A pedestrian street with bakeries, groceries and vegetable shops runs through the entire block.

The courtyards have gardens with small ponds. Each apartment has a balcony and can be finished in either a light, minimalist or dark, classic design. Residents of the apartments have access to round-the-clock hotel service and parking for 3,900 cars. Each apartment has a minimum of 1 parking space (included in the price).

Phase 1 of the project - completion at the end of 2022.

Phase 2 - 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Also, the complex includes:

  • 20 restaurants and 120 stores.
  • Cinema.
  • The food court.
  • 24/7 security.
  • Shuttle to the subway stop and subway stations.
Advantages

The developer is the winner of the main international architectural award International Property Awards in the interior design category.

Ownership ready, suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Central districts, including Beyoglu, are the most saturated with infrastructure facilities: hospitals, shopping malls, schools and universities, boutiques and hotels.

  • Bus stop - 200 m
  • E5 - 2 km
  • Subway station - 1.8 km
  • Istiklal Street - 2 km
  • Park - 1.4 km
Residential complex MARSHAL
Mersin, Turkey
from € 67,589
70–110 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
< p > ILKEM MARSHALL < / p >< p > CONSCIOUS OF CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2024 < / p >< p > Country: Turkey < / p >< p > Province: Mersin < / p >< p > City: Erdemli < / p >< p > Area: Tomyuk < / p >< p > Distance to the sea: 550 m < / p >< p > Distance to the beach: 550 m < / p >< p > Distance to the track: 300 m < / p >< p > PLANNER Number of blocks: 5 ( A▪ ĽV ▪ ▪ ▒D ▪ ▒D ▪ ) < / p >< p > Number of floors in each block: 12 < / p >< p > Number of apartments per complex: 566 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block A: 8 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block B: 13 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block C: 8 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block D: 8 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block E: 14 < / p >< p > Block A: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Block B: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 ▪ Ľ 3 + 1 < / p >< p > Block C: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Block D: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Block E: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 ▪ Ľ 3 + 1 < / p >< p > CHARACTERISTICS QUARTERS The apartment is rented with full finishing, partially furnished and technically equipped Central Satellite TV Video Intercom Fire alarm Kitchen headset Kitchen headset with stone countertops Wardrobe in the hallway Interroom doors Suspension ceiling made of drywall Wall paint on the floor of a plate, multilayer laminate, plintus Plastic windows with double-chamber double-glazed metal front door of the 1st class of protection with additional locks Finishing a ceramic plate of Shkafa and tumba in the Sanuse of Platehnika and shower in the bathroom of the 1st class

< p > INFRASTRUKTURE COMPLEX Territory: 26,000 m ² 24-hour security and video surveillance Closed area Open parking Pool: open adult and children. Closed adult Sports grounds Closed fitness club Children's playgrounds Saun cinema for relaxation, hammam, spa lounge BBQ area Generator < / p >< p > Basic characteristics of apartment 1 + 1 < / p >< p > Gross: 70.00 m ² < / p >< p > Neto: 55 00 m ² < / p >< p > Number of bathrooms: 1 Number of balconies: 1 ( combined ) Entrance: 8.70 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 25.50 m ² Bedroom: 11.20 m ² Bathroom< p > Basic characteristics of apartment 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Gross: 110.00 m ² < / p >< p > Neto: 88 00 m ² < / p >< p > Number of bathrooms: 2 < / p >< p > Number of balconies: 2 < / p >< p > Entrance: 8.50 m ² < / p >< p > Kitchen + Living room: 32.00 m ² < / p >< p > Bedroom: 15.80 m ² < / p >< p > Children's room: 13.60 m ² < / p >< p > Sanule 1: 3.90 m ² < / p >< p > Sanule 2: 3.95 m ² < / p >< p > Balcony 1: 2.80 m ² < / p >< p > Balcony 2: 7.45 m ² < / p >< p > Basic characteristics of apartment 3 + 1 < / p >< p > Gross: 140.00 m ² Neto: 116 00 m ² Number of bathrooms: 3 Number of balconies: 1 Entrance: 6.85 m ² Corridor: 2.85 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 16.50 m ² Wardrobe: 2.80 Children's room 1: 11.80 m ² Children's room 2: 12.15 m ² Bathroom 1: 2.50 m ² Bathroom 2: 3.40 m ² Bathroom 3: 3: 14.50 m ² < / p >< p > < / p >
Realting.com
Go