Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar - Alaniya

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 108,270
About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 166 square meters. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

Residential complex in a quiet area, surrounded by greenery.

The project includes 4 buildings, landscaped area with recreation areas and small lakes, storage room.

Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, balcony or terrace. Some apartments have laundry room, walk-in closet, and storage room.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has a cinema hall, lounge area, basketball court, security system, and surveillance cameras.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Near the complex there are bus stops, shopping centers, school, and golf club.
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
Demirtas, Turkey

A modern project is located in the Demirtash area. The area is located in the east of Alanya, 15 km away. from Gazipasha Airport. Not far from this area are the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Ciedra, the canyon of Zapadere and a unique beach. The area is actively developing and building up both residential buildings and infrastructure.
The project has a total of 4 floors and 12 independent sections. The area of the plot is 835.86 m2. The total number of apartments is 12. The distance to the sea is 950 meters.
For sale put: 2 + 1 and 2 + 1 duplex.
