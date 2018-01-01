Residential complex Kvartiry premium-klassa v rayone Avsallar

  1. Realting.com
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 219,000
About the complex

StayProperty offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 150 square meters. Distance to the sea 350 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 132 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal value for money. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Uyutnyy butik-proekt v rayone Dzhikdzhilli
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya – Gikgilli district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 46 to 142 m2.The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. New real estate in Gikgilli is suitable for those who would like to live in the center, but away from hotels and the flow of tourists. This small area is located in central Alanya, starts 400 meters from the sea, stretches 2 km towards the mountains from the main highway. And along it are the main infrastructure of the city – the largest supermarket of the Migros network, as well as the shopping center Alanium and Metro in the neighboring Ob. Nearby is a large city hospital. In addition to extensive infrastructure, the Gikgilli district is distinguished by cozy beautiful streets and luxurious complexes, there are many park areas. There are many free sections behind the track, new luxury residences will be built here and in the future. The lower part of the district is all built up, there are both simple Turkish houses and residences. Convenient area for relaxation and life, everything you need is nearby, within walking distance.
Residential complex Goryaschee predlozhenie ot sobstvennika
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Alanya

Avsallar district, LCD Carmel Twins apartment 14, Block A

Apartment 1 + 1

• Area: 44 m2

• 3rd floor / 9-story building /

• Cleaning

• Built-in kitchen

• Sun node - 1

• Balcony – 1

• Southwest

• Sea view

• Distance from the sea – 1.4 km.

• Shuttle to the sea, Fitness center, Open / Closed playground, Open parking, Generator, Outdoor pool, Indoor pool, Children's pool, Water park, Sauna, Turkish bath, Parnaya, Jacuzzi, Massage, Video surveillance, Concierge, Conversation / Barbecue, Chess on the court.

• Infrastructure: The complex is located 200 meters from the center of Avsallar, within walking distance of the store, schools, markets, cafes, coffee houses, restaurants, bars, public transport and the beach.

End of construction December 2023.

