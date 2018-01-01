Residential complex Novye apartamenty v razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar

  1. Realting.com
from € 98,000
About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 155 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residential complex in Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention a new project of the Elite Residential Complex in the Kestel area. The residential complex will consist of 6 blocks with a modern facade in the European style, which are located on a landscaped area 4800m from the sea. The apartments will be rented with full clean decoration and the kitchen and bathroom headset will also be included in the price. The villas will have air conditioning in each room and electric heaters in the bathroom.
For sale are the layout:

- Apartments 1 + 1, total area 55m2.;

- Penthouse 2 + 1, total area 157m2.;

- Garden duplexes 2 + 1, total area 275m2.

Features of the project Electrogenerator, High-speed elevators, Satellite antenna, Complex / concierge caretaker, Intercom.

Kestel is a green area with many fruit plantations, where a large number of representatives of the CIS countries and the European Union live. This is where one of the state universities and the only Russian school in Alanya is located. The area is ideal not only for those who consider real estate in Alanya for permanent residence, but also for those who love a quiet, relaxing holiday by the sea.

The construction of the facility will be completed in June 2023. Interest-free installment is available, contact our managers for more information.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s udobnoy planirovkoy v rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 72 to 126 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
