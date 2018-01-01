Residential complex Novye apartamenty v razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar

Yaylali, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention a new project of the Elite Residential Complex in the Kestel area. The residential complex will consist of 6 blocks with a modern facade in the European style, which are located on a landscaped area 4800m from the sea. The apartments will be rented with full clean decoration and the kitchen and bathroom headset will also be included in the price. The villas will have air conditioning in each room and electric heaters in the bathroom.

For sale are the layout:

- Apartments 1 + 1, total area 55m2.;

- Penthouse 2 + 1, total area 157m2.;

- Garden duplexes 2 + 1, total area 275m2.

Features of the project Electrogenerator, High-speed elevators, Satellite antenna, Complex / concierge caretaker, Intercom.

Kestel is a green area with many fruit plantations, where a large number of representatives of the CIS countries and the European Union live. This is where one of the state universities and the only Russian school in Alanya is located. The area is ideal not only for those who consider real estate in Alanya for permanent residence, but also for those who love a quiet, relaxing holiday by the sea.

The construction of the facility will be completed in June 2023. Interest-free installment is available, contact our managers for more information.