Residential complex Novye prostornye kvartiry v rayone Avsallar Alaniya

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

A residential complex unique in architectural design, the real estate in which will meet modern standards, with self-sufficient internal infrastructure, is located in the most popular tourist center of Alanya in the Mahmutlar area. The distance to the Mediterranean coast is 600 meters ( about 9 minutes walk ). 150 meters from the residence is the Saturday market square, and since this is the center of Mahmutlar, then within walking distance, all the necessary infrastructure of the – area is all kinds of shops, supermarkets, vegetable and meat shops, bakeries, bank branches, pharmacies, medical institutions.

The project consists of one 12-story block with 120 apartments of various layouts. The choice includes: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1 with an area of 49 to 209 m2. All apartments will be rented with full clean decoration, built-in kitchen furniture and equipped bathrooms, also included in the price: steel front door, high-quality interior doors, LED and point lamps on the ceiling, double glazed porcelain tiles on the floor, windows and double glazed balcony doors, video intercom and central satellite system.

The commissioning of the complex is planned for March 2023, at the construction stage there is an interest-free installment plan, an initial contribution of 40% of the cost. At present, there are not many residential complexes that combine convenience, comfort and a good price. This purchase will please you with thoughtful details and that – liquidity is not very important. It follows that the object is profitable both for a comfortable life and for rental.