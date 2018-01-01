  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Avsallar Alaniya

Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Avsallar Alaniya

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 98,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Avsallar Alaniya
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 36 to 86.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1400 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New Apartments in Alanya Oba Close to Social Amenities
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 115,352
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 98,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residence KEY TO THE CİTY,EYÜP
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 156,806
80–214 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

-A PEACEFUL LIFE IN THE CITY WITHIN NATURE.

-COMBINE NATURE’S ENERGY WITH ENTERTAINMENT

-CENTRAL LOCATION

-ELEGANCE, COMFORT AND QUALITY WITH YOU.

-A LIFE WARMING YOU

-A SAFE LİFE
Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 45 to 91 m2.The distance to the sea is 2750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of apartments is from 50 to 148 square meters. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Realting.com
Go