Residential complex Proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar Alaniya

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Completion date: 2025

Premium apartments in the popular Mahmutlar area on the first coastline.

This fantastic tourist town has all the amenities to make your vacation or stay perfect. There is a wide selection of shops, bars and restaurants, and soon one of the largest shopping centers will be built here!

Many foreigners choose to live side by side with the local population, having access to many shops and bars to stay open all year round and giving this friendly city a multicultural atmosphere.

Various beach bars and water sports stations are scattered around, and the embankment connects Mahmutlar with Alanya. A long trail is very popular among pedestrians, jogging enthusiasts and cyclists.

In this region of Turkey, there is something to entertain you and your family: from water sports, parachute jumps in tandem and jeep safari to amazing archaeological sites.

Nearby, in Alanya, there is a fortress where the remains of the once powerful history have been partially restored. The cable car from Damlatash will take you to the castle, from where breathtaking views open during the climb.

Transport links in Mahmutlar are very well established, and various buses and transfer services can take you to any airport.

This stunning modern apartment building has been designed to please modern family who are looking for a modern style and design, elegance and simplicity of life.

The complex consists of one block, where 72 apartments ( 12 floors ) on a large plot of 3085.85 m2.

Each well-designed room was decorated using high-quality plumbing and fittings.

There are options with two and four bedrooms, available in various layouts and sizes.

A large open-plan kitchen with modern cabinets and countertops leads to a spacious living room. Luxurious bathrooms are equipped with first-class plumbing and are characterized by functionality and chic. Large windows and balconies offer stunning views with sea views and picturesque mountains. Spacious balconies create an atmosphere of living indoors and outdoors that are so attractive and provide additional space for entertainment or outdoor dinners.

Common amenities are exceptional, with a large pool and spacious terraces for sunbathing. It’s easy to imagine how you relax in the luxurious SPA center while your children have fun in special playrooms and your partner trains in a well-equipped gym.

This is the lifestyle that you always dreamed of - comfortable, luxurious and relaxing.

