  4. Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Avsallar

Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Avsallar

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 92,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Avsallar
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1400 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 92,000
Residential complex Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 73.65 to 208.2 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Apartment building Istanbul Taksim Residence Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project is located in the famous Sisli district, in the center of European Istanbul. The compound includes commercial offices and apartments of different areas and styles, with gardens and balconies. It is close to the most important facilities and institutions, especially its proximity to some of the most prestigious universities. It is an integrated project for a dynamic life, incorporating entertainment, art, culture, and commerce in the center of the old city. With the "Home in Home" system, exclusive rooms can be booked at any time at a reasonable cost.
Residential quarter Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
İt is walking distance to shops, restaurants, pubs, and markets. This modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya is only 600 meter from the Mediterranean beach. The complex consist of 2 building with a modern exterior that creates luxury atmosphere. This bright apartment is on the 4th floor in impeccable condition with modern finishes and clean lines. The apartment has one bedroom and one living room with open plan kitchen. Electric floor heating in bathroom perfect for winter.  High-quality modern finishes and materials have been used in the living area that creates a luxury feeling. The apartment in a place full of luxury amenities as fitness, pool, billiard, steam room, sauna, cafe, table tennis, and many others. You and your children can have a peaceful time in this complex. why buy this apartment in Alanya Full social facilityVery well managementEasy to rent outFeatures of modern One bedroom apartment in Alanya Double glazingFull amenitiesgeneratorswimming pooljacuzzisteam roomTable tennisCafe
