Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte Avsallar - Alaniya

Avsallar, Turkey

Avsallar district has a developed infrastructure. Within walking distance from the complex there are educational institutions: schools, colleges and kindergartens, for shopping, residents of the residential complex will be able to go to numerous shops that are located nearby, as well as cafes, bars and restaurants nearby. By private transport, you can easily reach the center of Alanya in about 15 minutes, in addition to personal transport, residents of the complex will be able to use public transport: bus or taxi. This comfort-class complex from a developer with an excellent reputation is located in a quiet family area, in a location with favorable ecology, just 1 kilometer from Incekum beach and a pine forest. Such a neighborhood will allow you to spend time outdoors at any time of the year, have picnics or morning jogs. The complex will be located on a small closed area of ​​950 m2 with various layouts of apartments put into operation in a fine finish. Start of construction of the complex: 01.09.2022 Completion of the construction of the complex: 01.09.2023 Down payment 30% of the balance of payment in installments for the entire period of construction of the complex.