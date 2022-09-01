  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte Avsallar - Alaniya

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 102,500
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte Avsallar - Alaniya
About the complex

Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 51 to 149 square meters. Distance to the sea 1200 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
