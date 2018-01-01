  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Avsallar

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 110,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Avsallar
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 164 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51 to 134 m2. The distance to the sea is 3000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v masshtabnom proekte - rayon Okurdzhalar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Okurjalar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 68 to 177 square meters. Distance to the sea 580 meters. A promising area of Alanya with a large number of hotels and developed tourism. There are only a few residential complexes, but this is only a matter of time. Okurzhar has many simple Turkish houses, occasionally, finished apartments in houses with pools are available for sale. Okurjalar's new buildings are characterized by complete infrastructure and relatively low apartment prices. The area is favorably located near several large cities: in the west, 28 km in the west of Manavgat and 85 km of Antalya with an international airport, 26 km to the east - Alanya, Cleopatra beach. Also near Side, Belek and other beautiful resorts. The famous Ingecum Beach is 3 km away. Around there are many forests, beautiful corners of nature for relaxation and walking. Okurzhalar has restaurants, Turkish cafes. The area is famous for its selection of shopping centers with clothing boutiques and souvenirs, other goods: Soho Bazar, Neva Aultlet, Alara Grand Bazar. Supermarkets, shops, pharmacies in Okurjalar are there. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Turkish farm bazaar operates. 
Residential complex Spacious apartment in Oba
Alanya, Turkey

A luxury project with a total area of 1,400 m2 is located 2 km from the center of Alanya, in an elite, environmentally friendly, developed area of Oba. The project is surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the hospital and large shopping centers. The complex consists of one residential block, 20 apartments of various layouts and a meter. Comfortable and spacious apartments with an elegant design and high quality materials. All two-level apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 4 + 1 have underfloor heating. There is WIFI Internet and satellite TV both in common areas and in all apartments. Aluminum frames, sliding doors, windows with thermal insulation, ceramic floors and decorative LED lighting systems are used.
Both — the most convenient area of Alanya for public transport. Both — are an extremely modern residential area in the east of Alanya, where tourist and local life merge. Due to the intensity of tourist life in the summer months, a little more people become here. It is close to the sea and other main areas of Alanya.

