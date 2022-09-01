Residential complex Novyy proekt zhilogo kompleksa s infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar - Alaniya

  1. Realting.com
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 94,375
About the complex

The new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of apartments is from 46 to 109 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
