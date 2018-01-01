  1. Realting.com
  New buildings
  Turkey
  Residential complex Proekt ryadom s morem v rayone Kestel - Alaniya

Residential complex Proekt ryadom s morem v rayone Kestel - Alaniya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 130,000
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51.5 to 115.6 square meters. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. Kestel is a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area of Alanya. Located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west, along the Dim Chai River, there is also an old housing stock. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 245 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
NOVA GARDEN

This project will be finished ın june 2023

Total area of the facility : 2800 м2

Total number of apartments : 63 apartments

The facilites of this project include:

-Outdoor swimming pool
-Indoor swimming pool
-Jaccuzi
-Sauna
-Steam room
-Fitness salon
-Cinema room
-Children's playground
-Children's play room
-Barbecue space
-Lobby

-Private beach in Oba

Distance to the sea 2.15 km

+shuttle to the beach

Distance to the Alanya center 4 km

Interior design of the apartment:

-60×120 Granite floors
-Lacquered kitchen cabinets
-Black Star Galexi color granite countertops
-Insulated windows
-Specially designed steel door with peephole
-Specially designed lacquered inner doors
-Tempered glass shower cabin
-Hilton bathroom sink

+Floor heating

One bedroom units 45m² and a price of 88000 euros
Two bedroom units 60m² and a price of 120000euros
Two bedroom unit with private swimming poll 73 m² and a price of 187000
Three bedroom units 130 m² and a price of 207000

NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 65 to 260 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
