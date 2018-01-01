  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s udobnoy planirovkoy v rayone Avsallar Alaniya

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 89,750
About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 72 to 126 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 53 to 154 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
-One bedroom spectacular sea views apartments for sale in the beachfront complex offering the highest quality lifestyle. This high-quality frontline apartment is in the unbeatable location such as, only 150 mt to clock tower which is centrum of Mahmutlar. These luxury smart homes for sale in Alanya are located by the sea in Mahmutlar district. Around this are there are some hotels, newly built apartments, and shops under the apartments.  This apartment measured 64 m2 and consist of 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room with open kitchen and a big terrace. A spacious bright living room with dining area access to a big terrace with a large aluminum double glazed sliding door. You have a marvelous sea view from your living room and terrace. Enjoy your favorite drinks while you are having the best Alanya, Sea, Beach and Alanya castle views. while you are sitting in your living room, You can watch the beautiful  Mediterranean from your large windows while you are drinking your coffee. These large windows make the apartment bright and spacious with abundant daylight. The property has a smart home system that you can control all home with your mobile devices.  Features of Beachfront apartment in AlanyaSmart home systemNoise and heat insulationAwarded by Luxury lifestyleIndoor and outdoor poolWaterslideSpa center     Why Buy this beachfront property in Alanya TurkeyUnbeatable LocationSmart Home SystemHighest quality in the marketFully Furnished      Location of the Beachfront Alanya ApartmentsThis beachfront property location is unbeatable and unique. There is not one more property in the market which is better then this one. 20 meters to the beach, 150 meter to the center, social amenities such as walking path, BBQ, beach fitness area is close, all you need is walking distance.
