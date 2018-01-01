Residential complex Novye kvartiry s udobnoy planirovkoy v rayone Avsallar Alaniya

Mahmutlar, Turkey

-One bedroom spectacular sea views apartments for sale in the beachfront complex offering the highest quality lifestyle. This high-quality frontline apartment is in the unbeatable location such as, only 150 mt to clock tower which is centrum of Mahmutlar. These luxury smart homes for sale in Alanya are located by the sea in Mahmutlar district. Around this are there are some hotels, newly built apartments, and shops under the apartments. This apartment measured 64 m2 and consist of 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room with open kitchen and a big terrace. A spacious bright living room with dining area access to a big terrace with a large aluminum double glazed sliding door. You have a marvelous sea view from your living room and terrace. Enjoy your favorite drinks while you are having the best Alanya, Sea, Beach and Alanya castle views. while you are sitting in your living room, You can watch the beautiful Mediterranean from your large windows while you are drinking your coffee. These large windows make the apartment bright and spacious with abundant daylight. The property has a smart home system that you can control all home with your mobile devices. Features of Beachfront apartment in AlanyaSmart home systemNoise and heat insulationAwarded by Luxury lifestyleIndoor and outdoor poolWaterslideSpa center Why Buy this beachfront property in Alanya TurkeyUnbeatable LocationSmart Home SystemHighest quality in the marketFully Furnished Location of the Beachfront Alanya ApartmentsThis beachfront property location is unbeatable and unique. There is not one more property in the market which is better then this one. 20 meters to the beach, 150 meter to the center, social amenities such as walking path, BBQ, beach fitness area is close, all you need is walking distance.