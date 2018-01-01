  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na 1 beregovoy linii v elitnom rayone Kestel

Akarca, Turkey
from € 290,400
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na 1 beregovoy linii v elitnom rayone Kestel
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Akarca, Turkey
