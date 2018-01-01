  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ZhK na zavreshayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Mahmutlare

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 120,000
1
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 51 to 124 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget. At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar, excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 120,000
