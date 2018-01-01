  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash

Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash

Akarca, Turkey
from € 121,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 85.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Appartamenty v proekte premium-klassa - rayon Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Payallar
Payallar, Turkey
Residential quarter Cozy 1+1 apartment in Mahmutlar just 450m from the sea
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Hotel Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
from € 121,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a steam bath, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a cafe, shops and restaurants, conference rooms, a kids' play room and a playground, security, hotel services.

Completion - June, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 9 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • New Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the sea and the Princess Islands.

The residence features walking paths, security, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a gym, sports grounds.

Completion - July, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 350 meters
  • School - 700 meters
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • City center - 25 km
  • Beach - 1 km
  • University - 3 km
  • E-5 highway - 3.5 km
  • TEM highway - 11 km
  • Airport - 23 km
  • Bus stop - 300 meters
  • Metro station - 400 meters
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Kartal, Turkey

 

An affordable seaview project has good finishing, architecture, view, environment, society and else. In the neighborhood, many shopping malls, marina&marina mall, easy access to corniche line, different metro lines, airport, multinational companies and industrial zones. Still have reasonable unit prices and able to have solid capital increase in near future.

Realting.com
Go